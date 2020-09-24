AAP AFL

Injured Marsh in doubt for internationals

By AAP Newswire

Mitchell Marsh - AAP

1 of 1

Allrounder Mitch Marsh is in doubt for the early part of Australia's home summer after being ruled out of the rest of the IPL season with an ankle injury.

Marsh twisted his right ankle on his follow-through in the Hyderabad Sunrisers' clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday and could not finish bowling his first over as a result.

The 28-year-old bravely came out to bat later in the match, but was out first ball and had to be helped off the field.

The results of scans are yet to be made public, but Hyderabad confirmed on Wednesday that Marsh has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season.

Australia will play Tests, ODIs and T20s against India in the coming months.

Although the fixture is yet to be set in stone, matches are set to get underway in November, giving Marsh two months to recover from the injury.

The injury comes at a bad time for Marsh, who had rediscovered fitness and form over the past year to work his way back into Australia's Test, ODI and T20 squads.

Latest articles

Dairy

Dairy Connect and Farmer Power call for royal commission into the industry

Dairy advocacy groups Farmer Power and Dairy Connect have called for a royal commission into the industry. In a recent Senate inquiry into the dairy industry, Farmer Power chief executive officer Garry Kerr called for the royal commission as a way...

Rodney Woods
Dairy

UDV addresses unsettled membership

The UDV leadership has launched a membership consultation following some unrest over the body’s stance on the Australian Dairy Plan. Some Western Victorian UDV members have threatened to resign over the UDV’s role in supporting the development of...

Geoff Adams
Dairy

Fonterra Australia milk collection drops by 12 per cent

Fonterra Australia has recorded a drop of 12 per cent in milk collection, according to the 2019-20 financial results of its New Zealand counterpart. The drop in milk collection to 107.8 kg of milk solids was caused by a combination of...

Rodney Woods

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Saints into finals as GWS ‘lose respect’

St Kilda have run away from GWS to win by 52 points and qualify for the AFL finals for the first time since 2011 and end the Giants season in ugly fashion.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Cats’ star welcomes Daniher speculation

Coleman Medal winner Tom Hawkins believes Geelong absolutely have to explore the possibility of recruiting Essendon’s Joe Daniher to his AFL club.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Carlton’s Teague still rates Blues’ list

Carlton coach David Teague doesn’t think mass changes to the playing list are required for the Blues to mount a serious AFL finals challenge next season.

AAP Newswire