Injured Marsh in doubt for internationals

Allrounder Mitch Marsh is in doubt for the early part of Australia's home summer after being ruled out of the rest of the IPL season with an ankle injury.

Marsh twisted his right ankle on his follow-through in the Hyderabad Sunrisers' clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday and could not finish bowling his first over as a result.

The 28-year-old bravely came out to bat later in the match, but was out first ball and had to be helped off the field.

The results of scans are yet to be made public, but Hyderabad confirmed on Wednesday that Marsh has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season.

Australia will play Tests, ODIs and T20s against India in the coming months.

Although the fixture is yet to be set in stone, matches are set to get underway in November, giving Marsh two months to recover from the injury.

The injury comes at a bad time for Marsh, who had rediscovered fitness and form over the past year to work his way back into Australia's Test, ODI and T20 squads.