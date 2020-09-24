Eagles won’t bask in past Pie walloping

Everything "turned to gold" when West Coast thrashed Collingwood earlier this year but Eagles coach Adam Simpson is bracing his players for a much tougher AFL contest in the rematch.

The Eagles will start as warm favourites when they host the Magpies in next week's elimination final at Optus Stadium.

West Coast have won five of the past six clashes between the two sides, including a 66-point thumping in round eight.

The Eagles booted 18.3 from just 35 inside 50s that day in a sparkling display that catapulted them to premiership favourites at the time.

Josh Kennedy booted seven goals, Tim Kelly starred through the midfield and Nic Naitanui won his ruck duel against Brodie Grundy.

Collingwood were missing Jordan de Goey and Scott Pendlebury, however, and Simpson said the result wouldn't count for much this time around.

"We did some special things that day. Everything we touched turned to gold," Simpson said.

"I'd like to say we're going to play like that every week.

"But Collingwood are a professional outfit. They've beaten us over here before. They travel well.

"I dare say they won't be looking at that game, and I don't think we will either."

West Coast were dealt a huge blow earlier this week when star midfielder Elliot Yeo (osteitis pubis) was ruled out for the rest of the season.

But they are set to be bolstered by the return of Luke Shuey (hamstrings), Jack Redden (thumb), Jeremy McGovern (hamstring) and Jamie Cripps for the must-win encounter.

Defender Lewis Jetta (calf) and Mark Hutchings (hamstring) could also return if they are deemed part of the best 22.

It means Simpson could potentially recall six premiership players and he doesn't see a problem with making so many changes.

"No one is coming back from a 10-week layoff. Most of the guys have been out for two or three weeks," Simpson said.

"Getting them all back at once it's not ideal. But we'll take the opportunity to play them.

"We'd be silly not to play the players if they're available. They're experienced, high-quality players.

"So I'm not as concerned as perhaps I would be if it was a young player or a guy that was out for most of the year.

"Most of these guys have been training and are ready to go."