AAP AFL

Ex-AFL player Menzel on sex assault charge

By AAP Newswire

Daniel Menzel - AAP

1 of 1

Former AFL player Daniel Menzel has been charged with sexual assault relating to an alleged incident in Sydney in late 2019.

NSW Police confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that Menzel, 29, was charged in April, accused of inappropriately touching a woman without her consent at a venue in Bondi.

"On April 29, 2020, a then aged 28-year-old man was charged with sexually touching another person without consent in relation to an incident at Bondi in November 2019," police said.

Menzel's case was mentioned in Waverley Local Court on Tuesday and he is next due to appear there on October 27.

After making his AFL debut for Geelong in 2010, Menzel missed three years of football due to knee reconstructions.

He returned for the Cats late in the 2015 season and played in 2016 before he linked up with Sydney as a free agent after the 2018 AFL campaign.

He managed only seven games for the Swans after having groin surgery in the pre-season and was delisted at the end of his one-year contract.

Latest articles

AFL

Ex-AFL player Menzel on sex assault charge

Former Sydney Swans and Geelong AFL player Daniel Menzel is facing a sexual assault charge for an alleged incident in Bondi.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Kangaroos’ Brown told to find new AFL club

North Melbourne have confirmed they are open to a trade for their AFL full forward Ben Brown.

AAP Newswire
AFL

McGovern ‘73 per cent chance’ for Eagles

West Coast could be bolstered by the return of up to six premiership stars for next week’s qualifying final against Collingwood in Perth.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Saints into finals as GWS ‘lose respect’

St Kilda have run away from GWS to win by 52 points and qualify for the AFL finals for the first time since 2011 and end the Giants season in ugly fashion.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Cats’ star welcomes Daniher speculation

Coleman Medal winner Tom Hawkins believes Geelong absolutely have to explore the possibility of recruiting Essendon’s Joe Daniher to his AFL club.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Carlton’s Teague still rates Blues’ list

Carlton coach David Teague doesn’t think mass changes to the playing list are required for the Blues to mount a serious AFL finals challenge next season.

AAP Newswire