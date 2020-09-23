Kangaroos’ Brown told to find new AFL club

Ben Brown's career at North Melbourne appears to be coming to an end after the AFL club confirmed they are willing to trade for the full-forward.

The off-contract 27-year-old endured a tough 2020 campaign with loss of form and injuries resulting in just eight goals in nine games - after a career-high 64 goals last year.

Brown is a four-times leading goalkicker for the Kangaroos with 287 majors in 130 games.

"It's not a decision we've made lightly as Ben has been a tremendous part of our club since 2014," GM football Brady Rawlings told North Media.

North won just one of their last 15 games this season with the club already announcing that 11 other players - including Majak Daw - would not be offered new contracts.

Brown's exit would be the most high-profile as coach Rhyce Shaw reshapes his list.

Rawlings said he and Shaw spoke to Brown, who is not a free agent, last Friday to discuss the club's position.

"It was a very honest discussion," he said.

"Ben was very mature and understood our decision.

"We will work with Ben and his management to secure a mutually beneficial outcome."

Rawlings said that potentially trading Brown would be "difficult" for some fans to understand but that decisions are being made in the best interests of the club.

"We have a clear plan and pathway to lead this club back to finals as quickly as possible," he said.

It's believed Brown rejected a new three-year deal from the Kangaroos earlier this year with the club now prepared to move on.

After winning their opening two games of the COVID-19 affected campaign this year, North only managed to avoid finishing bottom on percentage.