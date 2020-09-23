AAP AFL

Crows lure Scott Burns as AFL assistant

By AAP Newswire

Adelaide have lured Scott Burns from AFL rivals Hawthorn to fill a role as a senior assistant coach.

Burns, who twice was overlooked for the Crows' top coaching job, will join the South Australian club next year to work with head coach Matthew Nicks.

Burns has spent the past three seasons as an assistant to Hawks boss Alastair Clarkson and has also been an assistant at West Coast and Collingwood after a decorated 264-game playing career with the Magpies.

His Adelaide appointment comes a day after Nicks cleaned out his 2020 assistants - Ben Hart, Mick Godden and Brent Reilly.

"The Crows have talked about transitioning their list and we saw positive signs in the last few weeks of the season," Burns said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I feel as though my skills and experience can help Nicksy and the other coaches, as well as the playing group, going forward."

The Crows won just three games and finished last for the first time since their inception in 1991.

