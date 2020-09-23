AAP AFL

Blues AFL co-captain Docherty re-signs

By AAP Newswire

Sam Docherty - AAP

Carlton co-captain Sam Docherty has committed to the AFL club until the end of 2023.

Docherty put two years ruined by back-to-back ACL injuries behind him to make a successful return this season, playing all but one game and averaging 18.6 disposals as the Blues won seven games and finished 11th.

He was already contracted until the end of next year but has signed a two-year extension.

"Doc is a terrific footballer but he clearly brings so much more than that to our club," Blues head of list management Nick Austin said.

"He has experienced a lot during his first eight years at the elite level, however, his focus and determination to better himself and his teammates each and every day has never wavered.

"On top of that, he has led our football club exceptionally well over the last two years.

"He is the type of player and person you want driving the high standards that have been set, which is why we couldn't be happier to have Doc commit for at least the next three years."

Docherty, 26, joined Carlton from Brisbane at the end of 2013.

He won the club's best and fairest in 2016, was All-Australian in 2017 and was named co-captain alongside Patrick Cripps at the end of 2018.

"I think I speak for every player in our group when I say that it is time to translate our hard work into success," Docherty said.

