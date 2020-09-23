Bulldogs optimistic on Naughton fitness

AAP AFL

By AAP Newswire

The Western Bulldogs are optimistic injured pair Aaron Naughton and Mitch Wallis will be fit to face St Kilda in next week's AFL elimination final.

Key forward Naughton was taken to hospital after a nasty collision with Fremantle ruckman Sean Darcy on Sunday and had surgery on Tuesday.

"From our weekend's game, in the second quarter, Aaron Naughton sustained a depressed cheekbone fracture," Bulldogs medical services manager Chris Bell told the club's website.

"This did require surgery that was completed yesterday. All went as well as we could have hoped.

"We remain optimistic that Aaron's going to take the field in the first final."

Exciting forward Naughton has booted 14 goals in 11 games this season and provides Luke Beveridge's side with a crucial marking target.

Fellow forward Wallis jarred his shoulder in the closing minutes of Sunday's game.

"He was sore following the game but has made significant improvements in the last few days," Bell said.

"We're working through a process with Mitch but remain confident that he'll play in the first final."

Meanwhile first-year forward Cody Weightman's season is over after he damaged the ligaments on the inside of his ankle in a match simulation session on Monday.

Bell said with the injury typically drawing a four-week recovery period, Weightman would instead focus on recovering in time to have a full pre-season.

Key forward Josh Schache will remain sidelined with Achilles tendon soreness for the next one-to-three weeks.

Matt Suckling and Laitham Vandermeer are set to return to main training from their respective hamstring injuries this week and will aim to push for selection ahead of next week's game.

