Hawks' Glass leaves AFL for Ireland return

Hawthorn defender Conor Glass has retired from AFL football to return to Ireland.

The Hawks confirmed Glass would head back to his hometown Maghera, where he will play Gaelic football for County Derry and continue his university studies.

Glass' decision comes just over two weeks after Essendon counterpart Conor McKenna quit the league to head home.

"Conor has spent four and a half years at Hawthorn and has been totally committed to his AFL career the whole way through," Hawthorn football boss Graham Wright said.

"While he will be missed around the club, the pull home has always been there for Conor and we fully support his decision."

Glass, 22, joined the Hawks at the end of the 2015 season as an international category B rookie.

He became the first Irishman to play for Hawthorn when he made his AFL debut in 2017 and went on to play 21 games for the Hawks, but made just four top-level appearances this season.

