May and Grundy snubbed for All Australian

Melbourne defender Steven May and Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy have been snubbed by All Australian selectors.

The duo's fine personal seasons haven't been rewarded with selection in a 40-man squad for the ceremonial team to be announced on Thursday.

May enjoyed arguably the best season in his 10-year career while Mapgie Grundy had the most hit-outs of any ruckman.

Gold Coast's Jarrod Witts and North Melbourne's Todd Goldstein ranked second and third for hit-outs behind Grundy but were also overlooked.

All Australian selectors instead plumped for West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui and Melbourne's Max Gawn.

AFL pacesetters Port Adelaide and Geelong each had five nominations in the 40-man squad released on Tuesday.

Table-toppers Port have ex-captain Travis Boak, Zak Butters, Darcy Byrne-Jones, Charlie Dixon and Tom Jonas in the squad.

Second-year utility Butters is among 24 players in contention for their first All Australian selection.

Geelong's nominees are Patrick Dangerfield, who is in line for an eighth All Australian jumper, Mark Blicavs, Cam Guthrie, Tom Hawkins and Sam Menegola.

A batch of 10 players - Harris Andrews, Marcus Bontempelli, Dangerfield, Nat Fyfe, Max Gawn, Dylan Grimes, Hawkins, Jack Macrae, Lachie Neale and Scott Pendlebury - could earn selection in consecutive years.

Gold Coast, North Melbourne and wooden-spooners Adelaide were the only clubs without a nomination.

The 40-man squad:

Brisbane: Harris Andrews, Hugh McCluggage, Lachie Neale.

Carlton: Jacob Weitering.

Collingwood: Taylor Adams, Brayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Scott Pendlebury.

Essendon: Jordan Ridley.

Fremantle: Nat Fyfe, Luke Ryan, Matt Taberner.

Geelong: Mark Blicavs, Patrick Dangerfield, Cam Guthrie, Tom Hawkins, Sam Menegola.

Greater Western Sydney: Nick Haynes.

Hawthorn: Jack Gunston.

Melbourne: Max Gawn, Clayton Oliver, Christian Petracca.

Port Adelaide: Travis Boak, Zak Butters, Darcy Byrne-Jones, Charlie Dixon, Tom Jonas.

Richmond: Dylan Grimes, Dustin Martin, Nick Vlastuin.

St Kilda: Dan Butler, Jack Steele.

Sydney: Tom Papley.

West Coast: Andrew Gaff, Nic Naitanui, Liam Ryan, Brad Sheppard.

Western Bulldogs: Marcus Bontempelli, Caleb Daniel, Jack Macrae.