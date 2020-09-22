AAP AFL

Hamstrung Andrews eyeing AFL finals return

By AAP Newswire

Harris Andrews - AAP

Harris Andrews is back in full training this week and eyeing a return from his hamstring injury in Brisbane's AFL qualifying final showdown with flag favourites Richmond.

The All-Australian defender has missed the last three matches, temporarily replaced by inexperienced Jack Payne, but has impressed teammates with his recovery progress.

Despite coach Chris Fagan's insistence that the Lions are not a one-man team, Andrews' inclusion would be a huge boost ahead of a showdown with Richmond tall forwards Jack Riewoldt and Tom Lynch.

"He's going well and he's just got to keep ticking the boxes," Brisbane defender Darcy Gardiner told AAP on Tuesday.

"They're trying to get him up for that first final and he'd be a very handy addition."

The qualifying final has been confirmed as a Friday night fixture at the Gabba next week.

It will be five weeks to the day since Andrews' injury, suffered during the win over Collingwood in round 15.

If he isn't cleared to play, Gardiner is still confident the Lions' defence can hold up.

It limited the Magpies to five goals the night Andrews limped off during the third quarter and has since conceded an average of just 48 points against Gold Coast, Sydney and Carlton.

The Blues' score of 10.1 (61) was aided by unusually accurate kicking at goal.

"We've got full trust in our system with the players there," Gardiner said.

"We got to play our roles and that consistent brand and we'll be no worries.

"It's a whole squad mentality. When someone goes down, other guys can come in."

Payne had played just one match before coming in as Andrews' replacement and will have a huge finals task thrust upon him if the vice-captain can't prove his fitness.

The 20-year-old's debut came in round 10, when Lynch and Riewoldt combined for seven goals in a 41-point Richmond win.

"You're going to have your hands full with those two and their whole forward line," Gardiner said.

"It's a challenging task, but not one you shy away from.

"It's one you look forward to and it's going to be hard work, but nothing good comes easy."

