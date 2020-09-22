AAP AFL

Murphy, Casboult among Blues’ re-signings

By AAP Newswire

Carlton AFL player Marc Murphy (l). - AAP

Former Carlton skipper Marc Murphy and veteran tall Levi Casboult are among 10 players to recommit to the Blues beyond this AFL season.

Murphy, Casboult and midfielder Ed Curnow have all signed one-year deals, with 285-gamer Murphy to enter his 16th AFL season in 2021, when he could reach the 300-game mark.

"Murph has been a class player and leader for this football club for well over a decade," Carlton head of list management Nick Austin said.

"For where our list is currently at, it is invaluable to have someone of Murph's experience, professionalism and knowledge of what it takes to earn a long career at the elite level."

With Matthew Kreuzer and Kade Simpson retiring last week, Eddie Betts is now the only veteran on Carlton's list whose playing future is yet to be confirmed.

Reliable defender Lachie Plowman has signed a three-year deal, while youngster Sam Philp was already contracted for next year and has signed an extension until the end of 2023.

Key defender Caleb Marchbank has recommitted until the end of the 2022 season while injured half-back Nic Newman has re-signed on a one-year deal.

Forward Michael Gibbons has been promoted to the Blues' senior list for next season, while Matthew Cottrell and Josh Honey have earned another year on the Blues' rookie list.

On Monday, the Blues confirmed Ben Silvagni, Darcy Lang, Hugh Goddard and Finbar O'Dwyer would be delisted.

