Eagles star Yeo ruled out of AFL finals

Star West Coast midfielder Elliot Yeo has been ruled out for the rest of the AFL season due to a painful case of osteitis pubis.

Yeo hasn't played since succumbing to the injury following the club's round-11 victory over Carlton on August 9.

The 26-year-old had resumed some straight-line running in recent weeks, but he failed to make much progress.

The loss of Yeo is a big blow to West Coast's premiership chances given the explosive weapons he adds to the midfield unit.

"We haven't been able to elevate his training to the level required to give him the chance to play," Eagles football operations manager Craig Vozzo said.

"The pain levels for Elliot are too great, and the medical advice is we're better off taking a long-term approach.

"Elliot's extremely disappointed, but we're going to have to obviously put his season on ice.

"We're obviously very disappointed too, but we had no choice in this circumstance. It's the right thing from a medical point-of-view to get him right for the long-term."

The news is better for West Coast's other stars.

Captain Luke Shuey (hamstrings), Lewis Jetta (calf), Josh Kennedy (ankle), Jack Redden (fractured thumb), Jamie Cripps (personal reasons), and Mark Hutchings (hamstring) are all set to be available for next week's elimination final against Collingwood in Perth.

Four-time All-Australian defender Jeremy McGovern is recovering faster than expected from his hamstring injury and could also return in that match.

Kennedy said he thought the worst when he injured his ankle in last week's win over North Melbourne.

"It was kind of running through my head that it could have been my last game," Kennedy told Perth radio station 6PR.

"So a fair few emotions were going through my head and maybe a bit of an over-reaction on my behalf.

"I'm just trying to get the swelling out at the moment, which I've done a pretty good job of over the weekend.

"I'll do a bit more today and run tomorrow, so it's all looking pretty positive."

The 33-year-old is yet to make a decision about whether to play on next season, but on current form he would be a good chance to earn another one-year deal.

West Coast's fifth-placed finish means they have missed out on the double chance.

But Kennedy is still confident the club can launch a major premiership assault.

"It's possible to win it from anywhere, you've just got to be in the finals race. Teams have done it before," he said.