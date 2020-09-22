Dangerous Power find more avenues to goal

Port Adelaide debunked the theory that they can't beat good sides without Charlie Dixon firing and sealed the AFL minor premiership in the process.

In the Power's three losses this season, leading goal kicker Dixon has managed only one goal in total.

The key forward was well held by Darcy Moore and Jordan Roughead on Monday night, but an even spread of goal kickers led Port to a 16-point win over Collingwood.

Steven Motlop and Brad Ebert (two goals each) were the only multiple contributors in a list of seven against the competition's stingiest defence.

Dixon's sole major came in unusual fashion when he crumbed opposing ruckman Brodie Grundy's tap from a boundary throw-in and snapped truly.

"Charlie gets a lot of attention for being Charlie, and everyone goes to Charlie," Power coach Ken Hinkley said.

"But what happens when they go to Charlie usually is something else happens for other people.

"Charlie has been willing to take that heat and it's significant when you've got more options in your forward line that people can recognise."

Port will host Geelong in a qualifying final next week with last month's 60-point hiding from the Cats - their most recent defeat - still fresh in the memory.

"We've been a really consistent team all year but every team in the competition has had a day or two where they haven't quite got it right, we don't hide away from that," Hinkley said.

"We've been beaten by three really good teams this year - Brisbane, St Kilda and Geelong - but we've got an opportunity now to reset and go again.

"It doesn't matter what happened five, eight or 30 weeks ago. What matters now is what happens from here on."

Despite sitting on top of the ladder throughout the entire home-and-away season, Port still aren't the bookmakers' flag favourites, with reigning premiers Richmond and Geelong widely regarded as the teams to beat.

"The team's who have been great teams for a long period of time ... they deserve it," Hinkley said.

"You have to work really hard to change the narrative and right now we're working really hard.

"We want to be one of those teams that people respect."

The Power are likely to regain key defender Tom Clurey (hamstring), Ryan Burton (quadriceps) and Zak Butters (suspension) for the Geelong clash.