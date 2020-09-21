AAP AFL

St Kilda not fazed about AFL finals venue

By AAP Newswire

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten. - AAP



St Kilda coach Brett Ratten says the club won't be complaining if the AFL forces the Saints to play their first final in nine years at the Adelaide Oval.

The AFL is considering scheduling St Kilda's elimination final against the Western Bulldogs in the South Australian capital.

After finishing sixth, the Saints have technically earned the right to host a 'home' final and nominated the Gabba - less than two hours away from their Noosa base - as their preference.

But the AFL is weighing up whether to send the Saints and Bulldogs to Adelaide to protect the surface at the Gabba, which will host this year's historic night grand final.

"If the call is to go to the Adelaide Oval, we'll go there," Ratten told Fox Footy on Monday night.

The AFL had to wait on the final home-and-away of the season between Collingwood and Port Adelaide on Monday night before it could lock in the finals fixture.

If the Magpies had defeated the Power, Nathan Buckley's team would have jumped into sixth on the ladder and pushed St Kilda down to seventh.

The Saints had never won at the Adelaide Oval in 10 attempts before breaking through for victories against Adelaide and Port Adelaide this year.

St Kilda booked their first finals appearance since 2011 after smashing GWS by 52 points at the Gabba last Friday night.

