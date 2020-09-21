AFL week one finals match-ups locked in

AAP AFL

Port Adelaide have become the first AFL team in 20 years to sit atop the ladder for the entire home-and-away season after claiming the club's fourth minor premiership.

The Power will host Geelong in a qualifying final at the Adelaide Oval after sealing top spot with a 16-point win against Collingwood at the Gabba on Monday night.

Not since Essendon's all-conquering 2000 side, which lost just one game for the year, has a team been on top after every round.

Port's 14th victory of the season set in stone the match-ups for week one of the finals, although the AFL is yet to confirm times, dates and venues.

The other qualifying final will be at the Gabba, with the Brisbane Lions again facing Richmond.

The Tigers defeated the Lions by 47 points in the corresponding game last season en route to their second premiership in three seasons.

Collingwood's loss to the Power has proven costly, with the Magpies set to head to Perth for an elimination final clash with West Coast at Optus Stadium.

It will be the first finals match between the teams since the Eagles' thrilling 2018 grand final win.

St Kilda will take on the Western Bulldogs in the other elimination final with the AFL considering scheduling that match at the Adelaide Oval.

AFL FINALS WEEK ONE

First Qualifying Final - Port Adelaide v Geelong, Adelaide Oval

Second Qualifying Final - Brisbane Lions v Richmond, Gabba

First Elimination Final - West Coast v Collingwood, Optus Stadium

Second Elimination Final - St Kilda v Western Bulldogs, TBC

