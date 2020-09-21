AAP AFL

Dangerfield to stay versatile for finals

By AAP Newswire

Patrick Dangerfield. - AAP

Patrick Dangerfield's move forward won't be a permanent switch despite his match-winning performance that secured Geelong's AFL top-four spot.

The superstar had a quiet first half against Sydney on Sunday, gathering just five disposals through the midfield, which prompted the change in tactics.

Dangerfield's nine disposals, six contested possessions and 3.2 were vital in a tense six-point win.

The result was the difference between the Cats landing a top-four position and finals double-chance or an elimination final in week one.

"He's been fantastic and it's been great to be able to throw him from mid to forward," teammate Mark Blicavs said on Monday.

"I don't think he was having the influence he wanted to in that midfield role because of the way Sydney was playing, but he went forward and we were able to isolate him at times.

"He's so explosive, so to get him leading out of the square was a fantastic option for us.

"He kicked straight and was able to get us back in the game and into the lead we needed."

Dangerfield famously kicked 4.3 in a qualifying final three years ago to lift Geelong to victory.

Blicavs said the Cats will remain flexible with their star man in next week's qualifying final.

"It's just different styles with the teams we come up against and different stages in games," he said.

"Some assets we've got with players in the team that can play different roles gives the coaching staff a few different plans throughout the game."

Blicavs himself is the most versatile of the lot and expects to continue playing a mix of midfield, wing, ruck and defensive roles throughout the finals.

First-choice ruckman Rhys Stanley is expected to return from a groin injury in the qualifying final.

"He trained really well this morning so I think he's going to be fit and ready for selection," Blicavs said.

Stanley did not take part in Monday's reserves scratch match against the Western Bulldogs on the Gold Coast.

Josh Jenkins, Darcy Fort, Quinton Narkle, Jordan Clark and Zach Guthrie were all part of the Cats' side.

