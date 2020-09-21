AAP AFL

Giants’ Williams exploring AFL free agency

By AAP Newswire

Greater Western Sydney defender Zac Williams is set to leave the Giants and will look to join a Victorian AFL club via free agency.

On Monday, the Giants confirmed Williams would "explore his free agency options" and said the was keen to secure a move to Victoria to be closer to his sister, who lives in Albury.

Williams, who has been linked to Carlton and North Melbourne, is a restricted free agent - meaning GWS can match any offer and force a trade.

"It's disappointing to receive this news as Zac has come a long way since coming through the Giants Academy pathway," GWS general manager of football Jason McCartney said.

"We understand that free agency is part of the current football landscape and that the players have the right to go down this path."

A former rookie selection from the club's academy, Williams, 26, has played 113 games for the Giants since debuting in 2013.

He is the second Giants player to explore his free agency options, with Aidan Corr already departed and set to link up with the Kangaroos.

GWS key forward Jeremy Cameron is a restricted free agent and out of contract at season's end.

