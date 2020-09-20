Scott needs convincing on AFL flag chances

Geelong coach Chris Scott still isn't sure his side deserves to be rated among the AFL's leading premiership contenders.

That's despite the Cats locking in a top-four spot for the fourth time in five seasons, earning a double chance for next month's finals series.

It comes after a nervy six-point win over lowly Sydney at Metricon Stadium on Sunday, sealed by Mark Blicavs' desperate smother in the dying seconds.

"I'm not saying we took anything for granted, but as soon as you are a little bit off, I think the gap between the best and the rest becomes pretty small," Scott said post-match.

"I'm not even convinced we're in the best just yet, but we've got the opportunity to prove that."

Geelong coughed up four of the first five goals to Sydney, who squandered chances to really twist the knife, allowing a Cats outfit inspired by Patrick Dangerfield's forward line heroics late in the match to prevail.

Without that win, the Cats would have slipped to fifth and faced an elimination final in week one.

"For a long time we've had a group of players that don't turn up their toes when things aren't going well," Scott said.

"All the good sides in the modern era have had that trait.

"It doesn't guarantee you anything going forward and if we play that way we're not going to compete with the very best teams.

"But it gives you a chance if things don't go your way early and you know that there's the strength of character and will to keep persisting."

First-choice ruckman Rhys Stanley is "almost certain" to overcome his groin injury in time for a qualifying final against either Brisbane or Port Adelaide in a boost to the Cats' chances.

Experienced stars Joel Selwood (knee) and Gary Ablett (family reasons) made successful returns against Sydney after extended stints out of the side.

Geelong spearhead Tom Hawkins kicked two goals to take his season tally to 42 in 17 matches.

The Cats' nine-time leading goal kicker will win the Coleman Medal for the first time this year and is vital to their premiership chances.