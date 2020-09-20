AFL’s top spot would be “nice”: Port coach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says two thoughts never crossed his mind this week.

One, resting players from Monday night's AFL game against Collingwood in Brisbane.

And two, claiming the minor premiership for finishing top of the ladder at the end of the home-and-away season.

"It would be nice ... but it's not the be-all and end-all," Hinkley told reporters on Sunday.

"If you ask me do I want it? Yeah, I do want the team to get some recognition.

"It's a pretty big honour ... but there's bigger stuff to get on with after this week."

Regardless of the result against Collingwood, the Power will finish in the top two and take the reward of an initial home final.

The Magpies, with a win, could rise to sixth spot and have recalled forward Jaidyn Stephenson at the expense of Callum Brown.

Port made two changes with defender Tom Clurey (hamstring) and Kane Farrell (dropped), replaced by Boyd Woodcock and Jarrod Lienert.

The Power have held top spot at the completion of every round this season - only seven teams have kept top billing throughout an entire home-and-away season in VFL/AFL history.

But, again, Hinkley said taking that slice of history was secondary.

"We want to beat Collingwood," he said.

"Simple: if we beat Collingwood, we will end up on top of the ladder, so that will take care of itself.

"It's just part of the journey that we have been on this year.

"It has been a remarkable season for the AFL and it has been a remarkable season for us.

"It would be nice to get to the end of the home-and-away season in good shape and on top of the ladder but we're one or two (position) regardless."

Hinkley said he had not even considered resting any of his players for the Gabba fixture.

"We are not looking to do any of that," he said.

"We want to compete right to the end of the home-and-away season and set ourselves up well for a strong finals performance."