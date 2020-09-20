AAP AFL

Demons condemn AFL players’ poor behaviour

By AAP Newswire

Christian Petracca - AAP

Melbourne captain Max Gawn has condemned "juvenile" behaviour by senior AFL players Christian Petracca and Jayden Hunt.

Television cameras caught the Demons pair touching each other's bottoms at a team huddle during their win over Essendon on Saturday.

It comes just weeks after Richmond and St Kilda players were caught in similar separate incidents after matches.

"As AFL players, we are role models and have a responsibility to showcase the right behaviours to the wider AFL community," Gawn said.

"On this occasion, we have clearly fallen short, and we own that this is not acceptable.

"Christian and Jayden know that this was an inappropriate act, which is not in line with our expectations, or that of the league.

"As a playing group, we understand and respect the example we need to be setting, and will continue to reinforce this going forward."

Petracca and Hunt have since apologised for their actions.

The AFL is yet to make public comment on their transgression.

However, on August 8 the league slammed the "unacceptable and juvenile" behaviour of players caught performing similar actions.

"The actions of players touching several teammates inappropriately during post-game celebrations and/or during club theme songs is not in keeping with either club, community or AFL expectations," the league said in a statement.

"The behaviour is inappropriate, unacceptable and juvenile.

"AFL players are professional athletes and set the example for the hundreds of thousands of kids playing football across the country.

"It is the responsibility of each club and the players themselves to ensure this inappropriate behaviour is not repeated."

