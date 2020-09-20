AAP AFL

AFL investigates potential breach by Demon

By AAP Newswire

The AFL is investigating a potential breach of COVID-19 protocols by Melbourne player Harley Bennell.

The Demons announced on Sunday they were aware of Bennell's potential breach, reportedly a Saturday drinking session away from the team's Sunshine Coast hub.

As the club and the AFL attempt to establish the facts, the 27-year-old Bennell has been placed in isolation away from the Twin Waters resort which is also shared by the NRL's Melbourne Storm.

Bennell's potential breach comes weeks after Richmond pair Callum Coleman-Jones and Sydney Stack were sent home and suspended for 10 weeks by the AFL after visiting a Gold Coast strip club and then getting involved a drunken brawl.

The league has warned players they face fines up to $10,000 and being sent home for any post-season breaches.

Bennell, who was believed to be set to receive a new contract for 2021 from the Demons, has played five matches for Melbourne this year and wasn't part of the travelling squad which beat Essendon at Metricon Stadium on Saturday.

