Carlton's Teague still rates Blues' list

By AAP Newswire

Carlton coach David Teague is confident there is enough growth left within his current AFL playing group for it to make ground in pursuit of a drought-breaking finals appearance next season.

That won't stop the Blues looking for other ways - namely the draft and trade period - to add talent to their list.

Teague wants more "inside-outside" players and Carlton have been strongly linked to Greater Western Sydney star Zac Williams.

But Teague believes internal development can result in a stronger finals push next season after the Blues finished this year with a 7-10 record on the back of Saturday night's 17-point defeat to Brisbane.

"I have great belief in this group," Teague said.

"We've been in every single game this year, we've competed, we've had periods, we've won quarters.

"But as much as I'm really positive and optimistic and we've improved, we know that we've got to get better.

"We've got to become stronger in the key moments, we need to stand up more when we're under pressure and we've got a lot of work to do."

Carlton have already lost Kade Simpson and Matthew Kreuzer to retirement, while Teague refused to confirm reports veteran goal sneak Eddie Betts will play on.

"We've still got to finalise our list," Teague said.

"You're always looking to add talent but I think we've got the talent in this group.

"We need the growth to come as much from within.

"We'll look for ways to improve the list, you always do and every club is doing that.

"But if our list was to stay the same next year, I still believe we'd get better."

Meanwhile, Carlton are hopeful co-captain Patrick Cripps hasn't suffered significant damage to his shoulder after finishing the Brisbane game on the bench.

"He hurt his shoulder and I'm not sure what the outcome is but it got to the stage where he couldn't come back on," Teague said.

"He's hurt it a couple of times this year ... he's been right to play but unfortunately he hurt it again."

