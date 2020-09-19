New Bombers coach wants Daniher decision

It's one of the first big decisions he faces as Essendon's new coach and Ben Rutten says the ball is very much in Joe Daniher's court when it comes to his future at the AFL club.

Rutten's reign at the Bombers officially began on Saturday as John Worsfold coached the club for the 107th and last time in a 19-point loss to Melbourne at Metricon Stadium.

As Worsfold packs up to head back to Perth, Rutten takes over a transitional year working alongside the 2006 premiership-winning coach.

Finalising whether Daniher stays at The Hangar beyond 2020 looms as Rutten's first key task.

"He'll make his decision, but we need it reasonably quickly, obviously because things start to move once you finish the season," Rutten said.

"He knows exactly where he stands from my point of view and the footy club's point of view.

"... If they're ready to make a decision, we're ready to roll."

The 26-year-old has kicked just 18 goals across an injury-marred past three years at the Bombers and was a non-entity for large parts of Saturday's loss to the Demons, only really coming into the match when he moved into the ruck in the final quarter.

Geelong, Brisbane and Sydney have been touted as potential destinations for Daniher should the restricted free agent opt to leave the Bombers.

With or without Daniher, Rutten himself is eager ready to start his head coaching career in 2021.

"I've spent a lot of time kind of building relationships and connections with the players, which I think underpins what's going to make me a coach," the ex-Adelaide player said.

"John's been awesome in his experience and being able to challenge certain things, question and support.

"It's been really good from a personal point of view."