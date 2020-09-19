AAP AFL

Demons beat Bombers, into AFL top eight

By AAP Newswire

Jayden Hunt - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne have given themselves a chance of playing in this year's AFL finals after a 19-point win over Essendon at Metricon Stadium.

The 10.8 (68) to 7.7 (49) victory over the Bombers lifts the Demons to eighth, a position they'll retain if the Western Bulldogs lose to Fremantle in Cairns on Sunday.

The Bulldogs will leapfrog the Demons into eighth, however, if they can overcome the Dockers.

Jayden Hunt scored four goals for the Demons while Bayley Fritsch kicked three as Simon Goodwin's team did their bit despite a fourth-quarter fightback by the Bombers.

Melbourne appeared to be cruising to a comfortable win with a 34-point lead in the third quarter but a goal after the three-quarter time siren to James Stewart sparked the Bombers into life.

Stewart - twice - Devon Smith and Dylan Shiel all kicked fourth-quarter goals as the Bombers closed the gap to seven points.

With their chance to play in finals hanging by a knife edge, Fritsch stood up with two late goals to halt the Bombers' momentum and secure the win for the Demons.

Stewart finished with three goals of his own with Melbourne's Alex Neal-Bullen another multiple goalkicker.

Former Bomber Mitch Brown had 13 marks, while a trio of Bombers - Darcy Parish, Zach Merrett and Shiel - topped the disposals tally with 25 touches each.

Demons star Christian Petracca was the leading possession getter for his team with 23 disposals and also kicked a bomb of a goal in the second quarter from outside 50.

Defeat marks the end of John Worsfold's coaching reign at the Bombers, with the 51-year-old finishing with 45 wins from his 107 games at the helm.

Assistant coach Ben Rutten will take over at the club which has won just one of their final 10 games of the season and last won a finals match way back in 2004.

Latest articles

Rugby

Knights half ruled out of Dragons clash

Newcastle have been forced into a late change after Tex Hoy was ruled out of Sunday’s NRL game with a hamstring injury.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL fines Scott for drunken incident

The NRL has issued Canberra’s Curtis Scott with a breach notice for bringing the game into disrepute and breaking the league’s alcohol consumption policies.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm’s Welch fined for NRL bubble breach

The NRL has fined Melbourne prop Christian Welch $20,000 for breaking the Storm’s biosecurity bubble by having an unregistered guest at the team’s hub.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Briabane hunt Swans, not afraid of Tigers

Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko says his AFL club won’t shy away from a potential qualifying final against Richmond, but they must first focus on defeating Sydney.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bulldogs confirm McLean ACL damage

Scans have confirmed Western Bulldogs midfielder Toby McLean has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL finals cards fall right way for Dogs

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says he’s heartened to know his AFL club can secure a finals spot with one more win.

AAP Newswire