No decision on Hawks veterans: Clarkson

Hawthorn premiership heroes Ben Stratton and Paul Puopolo will play their final AFL games on Sunday, but the careers of three other Hawks veterans remain in limbo.

Captain Stratton and small forward Puopolo will be farewelled when the Hawks finish off a disappointing season against Gold Coast at the Adelaide Oval.

Shaun Burgoyne, who will turn 38 in October, has been locked in for one more season in 2021, but Isaac Smith, James Frawley and Ricky Henderson are yet to secure deals.

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson said the calls on Burgoyne, Stratton and Puopolo were announced because both club and players had already agreed on the decisions.

"We've had discussions with those others guys (Smith, Frawley and Henderson)," Clarkson said.

"There are even guys like Luke Breust and Jack Gunston, who have been long-term servants of our club, where we start to have those discussions.

"They're (Breust and Gunston) a long way from finishing their careers but we start to have those discussions with them about what it looks like in the latter stages of their careers.

"There's been finality with those discussions (with Smith, Frawley and Henderson).

"Right at this point in time we want to be mindful of how many more senior guys all go out of the club in one hit."

Even if Hawthorn improve their 4-12 record with a victory over the Suns, they will still finish in their worst ladder-position since Clarkson became coach in 2005.

A thumping win against the Suns and Sydney losing to Geelong could see the Hawks leapfrog the Swans into 15th on the ladder.

Not since Peter Schwab was sacked mid-season in 2004 have Hawthorn finished as low as 15th.

Although they will avoid the wooden spoon, the club haven't finished last since 1965 when the competition contained only 12 teams.