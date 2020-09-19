AAP AFL

Giant Jacobs announces AFL retirement

By AAP Newswire

Greater Western Sydney ruckman Sam Jacobs - AAP

1 of 1

Veteran ruckman Sam Jacobs has announced his retirement after the conclusion of Greater Western Sydney's disappointing AFL season.

The 32-year-old was contracted with the Giants for 2021 but has opted to hang up his boots after 208 AFL games.

"With our second child due in November, it's time to put my family first and it just feels like the time is right and I'm really excited about what's next," Jacobs said.

"As footballers, we live a very stressful life at times and you can't switch off and I honestly feel like I haven't switched off for 14 years."

After being picked by Carlton in the 2007 rookie draft, Jacobs played 17 games for the Blues before moving to Adelaide.

During his nine seasons with the Crows, Jacobs played 184 games and earned All-Australian nominations three times.

After moving to the Giants for the 2020 season, Jacobs managed just seven appearances as last year's grand finalists missed the top eight.

"Things didn't quite go to plan this year (but) I go out with real happiness and I'm really proud of the career," he said.

"I've been very lucky to be part of three great clubs."

Latest articles

News

Lucky escape

The community is rallying to support Cory and Kirsty Thomas after fire ravaged their Deniliquin home early Wednesday morning. Two appeals have been launched to support the couple, who were thankfully able to escape their burning home of four years...

Zoe McMaugh
News

Couple escape burning home

Two occupants of a Crispe St home in east Deniliquin have escaped unharmed from their burning home, along with their dogs. While the home has not been completely destroyed, the occupants say there is significant damage. Crispe St is closed between...

Zoe McMaugh
News

Leaders to learn online

The annual Rice Industry Leadership Program will be hosted online this year. As part of the program, the Ricegrowers Association of Australia will offer a series of online professional development workshops focused on ‘‘upskilling the next...

Olivia Duffey

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Briabane hunt Swans, not afraid of Tigers

Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko says his AFL club won’t shy away from a potential qualifying final against Richmond, but they must first focus on defeating Sydney.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bulldogs confirm McLean ACL damage

Scans have confirmed Western Bulldogs midfielder Toby McLean has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL finals cards fall right way for Dogs

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says he’s heartened to know his AFL club can secure a finals spot with one more win.

AAP Newswire