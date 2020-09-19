Giant Jacobs announces AFL retirement

Veteran ruckman Sam Jacobs has announced his retirement after the conclusion of Greater Western Sydney's disappointing AFL season.

The 32-year-old was contracted with the Giants for 2021 but has opted to hang up his boots after 208 AFL games.

"With our second child due in November, it's time to put my family first and it just feels like the time is right and I'm really excited about what's next," Jacobs said.

"As footballers, we live a very stressful life at times and you can't switch off and I honestly feel like I haven't switched off for 14 years."

After being picked by Carlton in the 2007 rookie draft, Jacobs played 17 games for the Blues before moving to Adelaide.

During his nine seasons with the Crows, Jacobs played 184 games and earned All-Australian nominations three times.

After moving to the Giants for the 2020 season, Jacobs managed just seven appearances as last year's grand finalists missed the top eight.

"Things didn't quite go to plan this year (but) I go out with real happiness and I'm really proud of the career," he said.

"I've been very lucky to be part of three great clubs."