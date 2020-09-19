AAP AFL

AFL finals on the line for Bulldogs

By AAP Newswire

The Western Bulldogs - AAP

1 of 1

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir says the chance to end the Western Bulldogs' finals hopes won't be a motivating factor in Sunday's AFL clash at Cazaly's Stadium.

The Bulldogs slipped to ninth following Melbourne's win over Essendon on Saturday.

But if the Bulldogs can secure a win or a draw against Fremantle, they will leapfrog Melbourne back into the top eight.

The Dockers (7-9) are already out of finals contention, but bringing a team down with them won't be a motivating factor.

"No, we haven't spoken about that at all. We've spoken about the motivation of playing for the jumper," Longmuir said.

"I don't necessarily believe in those external motivators, I don't think they last too long.

"I think you'll gain more benefit out of the internal motivators of focusing inwards. We've done that this week."

Star Fremantle veteran Michael Walters will miss Sunday's match with a foot injury, while defender Tobe Watson has been dropped.

Liam Henry and Reece Conca come back into the side.

The Bulldogs recalled fit-again defender Easton Wood and Patrick Lipinski.

Toby McLean and Matt Suckling were forced out through injury.

Longmuir said Sunday's match would be like an elimination final for the Bulldogs and he's preparing for them to come out firing.

But the Dockers are also desperate for victory to make further gains in what is turning into a winning culture.

Fremantle have won five of their past eight games to announce themselves as a team on the rise.

The hot form of youngsters Caleb Serong, Andrew Brayshaw, Adam Cerra and Brennan Cox bodes well for the future.

Fremantle have beaten finals-bound teams St Kilda and Collingwood and they almost toppled Brisbane in round two.

Longmuir feels his team could have done some damage if they had sneaked into the finals this year.

"We've beaten some teams in the eight, we've been competitive against sides above us," Longmuir said.

"I think our form is really competitive at the moment. We've improved week in, week out.

"I'd like to think if we had made it, we could have ruffled some feathers."

Longmuir said first-year midfielder Serong, who has averaged 16.2 disposals and 3.5 clearances per game this year while also tagging some of the competition's best players, should win the Rising Star award.

Latest articles

National

Search for WA toddler continues into night

A three-year-old boy wearing Spider-Man pyjamas has not been seen since Saturday morning, prompting a major search operation in WA’s southwest.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus cases drop, flight caps set to lift

There is hope as Australia fights the coronavirus pandemic, with caps on international arrival set to lift and Victoria’s daily infections trending down.

AAP Newswire
National

Wharfies end Sydney port industrial action

Maritime workers at Sydney’s Port Botany and shipping company DP World have reached a truce in their industrial dispute and will return to negotiations.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Bulldogs confirm McLean ACL damage

Scans have confirmed Western Bulldogs midfielder Toby McLean has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL finals cards fall right way for Dogs

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says he’s heartened to know his AFL club can secure a finals spot with one more win.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Finals or not, Demons future looks bright

It could yet culminate in a rare finals appearance but Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin is confident the future is bright for his AFL club.

AAP Newswire