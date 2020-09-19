Sidebottom boost for Pies’ AFL flag hopes

Steele Sidebottom will return to Queensland to be part of Collingwood's finals campaign in a boost to their AFL premiership hopes.

The All-Australian midfielder has not played since round 13, having left the Magpies' travel bubble for family reasons.

His partner Alisha gave birth to the couple's first child last week.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley on Saturday confirmed Sidebottom and his young family plan to join the Magpies in Queensland.

However, logistics are still being worked through with the AFL and state government.

Under current Queensland COVID-19 restrictions, players must quarantine for 14 days before training with teammates and playing matches.

It means Sidebottom will likely only be able to play again this season if the Magpies progress to a semi-final in week two.

"Steele and Alisha have both determined that they're prepared to travel north and be part of our finals campaign," Buckley said.

"Logistics of quarantine are being worked through.

"The Queensland government have been exceptional with working with the AFL for the season to continue.

"We're forever grateful for what they have been able to do for the competition."

Collingwood will play an elimination final in week one but are still waiting for their final ladder position and opponents to be determined.

A win over top side Port Adelaide on Monday night would secure sixth spot for the Magpies, giving them the right to select the venue for a 'home' final.

They could slide as low as eighth with a loss.