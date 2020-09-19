Saints are Steeled for AFL finals return

Brett Ratten says there's more in the tank after ending St Kilda's nine-year finals drought at first attempt.

The coach liked what he saw as Saints ran away from a disappointing Greater Western Sydney in a 52-point win that sewed up their first finals appearances since 2011.

"Everyone was crossing their fingers, the build up was tense, but they really embraced it," Ratten, in his first season at the helm, said.

"You set the bar at the start of year to say you want to play finals, but it's not the destination.

"It's how far can you go and that's in our hands again now."

All players and staff linked arms for the team song in the Gabba changerooms after their small Brisbane fan base had filled the stadium with sound.

"We've left our homes, our family; it's been a challenging year but we've done it together," Ratten said.

"And our fans have been starved of finals and all fans have done it extremely hard in Melbourne."

Momentum is building after Dan Hannebery was eased back from injury, while fellow veteran recruit Paddy Ryder continued his good form in the ruck.

And emerging midfielder Jack Steele dominated in a sign he was ready to make a finals impact.

"Dan doesn't have to touch the ball that much to influence others and his voice and leadership out there is critical," he said.

"Their experience out there was really important and that's why they're at the footy club (to make finals).

"He's (Steele) grown as a player on and off the field; his leadership has gone to another level.

"It's just a joy to watch him go about his craft and do what he has to do in the midfield."

St Kilda will remain in sixth unless Collingwood beat Port Adelaide on Monday in the regular season's final game.