AAP AFL

No need for Giant changes: Cameron

By AAP Newswire

Cameron - AAP

1 of 1

Leon Cameron says he'll sift through the ashes of Greater Western Sydney's regressive season before committing to wholesale changes.

The Giants' AFL finals hopes were brutally put to bed by St Kilda at the Gabba in a 52-point win on Friday night, with Cameron's men unable to find a goal after half-time.

Last year's grand finalists finished the season with three straight losses, Cameron admitting they had to "regain the respect of the football world".

With reduced list sizes likely next season, Cameron said it was too soon to say how many changes would come as a result.

"No doubt there will be some changes ... but I don't see it as a huge list overhaul," he said.

"We need to regain the respect of the footy world; you don't lose it altogether but clearly ... we're supposed to be playing finals every year and we've done that pretty well the last four years.

"But our effort and consistent performances haven't been there, so we have to look at everything that's gone wrong and make sure we correct it so we're ready to go."

He remains confident free agents Jeremy Cameron and Zac Williams will remain at the club despite both in demand elsewhere, while he said Heath Shaw would "wait for the dust to settle" before deciding whether to play on.

Cameron was pleased with captain Stephen Coniglio's response after being dropped and said he would retain his leadership role next season.

Latest articles

National

Ten grilled over correction to kink master

A kink master has dragged Network Ten back to court after a clarification stemming from a story on The Project was buried in 10play’s terms of use.

AAP Newswire
National

13th man charged over fatal Brisbane brawl

Thirteen men have now been charged over a fatal brawl which cost a teenager his life in suburban Brisbane.

AAP Newswire
National

Barilaro on leave amid NSW koala fallout

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is taking mental health leave just a week after his koala protection policy threat sensationally backfired.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Briabane hunt Swans, not afraid of Tigers

Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko says his AFL club won’t shy away from a potential qualifying final against Richmond, but they must first focus on defeating Sydney.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bulldogs confirm McLean ACL damage

Scans have confirmed Western Bulldogs midfielder Toby McLean has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL finals cards fall right way for Dogs

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says he’s heartened to know his AFL club can secure a finals spot with one more win.

AAP Newswire