AAP AFL

Ablett back, Cats embrace added pressure

By AAP Newswire

Gary Ablett and Joel Selwood. - AAP

1 of 1

Gary Ablett headlines a list of four Geelong stars who could return for Sunday's high-stakes AFL match against Sydney, with coach Chris Scott urging his charges to embrace the added pressure on the club.

The Cats will secure a top-four spot and double chance in finals if they defeat the Swans at Metricon Stadium, while defeat will consign them to an elimination final.

Scott has confirmed that veterans Ablett and Joel Selwood, who haven't played since July 16 and August 14 respectively, remain on track to play.

Gary Rohan and Jack Steven, who have missed one and two games respectively, are also likely to be available.

Rhys Stanley remains sidelined because of a groin injury, but Scott expects the ruckman will be back for week one of the finals.

A clash with 15th-placed Sydney does not scream finals dress rehearsal, but Scott knows how damaging a loss could be in the context of his team's finals hopes.

"My preference is to embrace the moment, embrace the fact the stakes are high," Scott told reporters.

"We don't have any room to move if the aim, in the short term, is to finish top four."

Scott boasts a staggering 72 per cent winning record in regular-season matches, comfortably the best of any current coach, but that number slips to 39 in finals.

"To be frank we haven't delivered in the really big games, for a number of reasons," the 2011 premiership coach said.

"If one of those reasons if that some of our inexperienced players haven't been able to perform at their best under the pressure of the battle, the best way to remedy that is to embrace the pressure of the battle whenever it comes up.

"This is a good chance for us to acknowledge the stakes are high, the result is really important for us. Let's confront it and do the best we can."

Scott suggested that shortened quarters would help Ablett ease back into things, adding that "we want to be smart about it; we're not just going to throw him in and hope for the best".

"Our objective measures point to him being in better shape than he was last time he played with us," Scott said.

"Anyone, even someone of Gary's stature, would be a little wanting for match fitness, but we think he can pick that up pretty quickly."

Scott added Selwood has also proven throughout his 305-game career that "a period of not playing doesn't hurt him too much".

Latest articles

News

The life of a soldier at the Cobram-Barooga border

At 2250 hours (10.30 pm) Corporal Jake Bostock was told to pack his bags and get ready for a month-long deployment at 0600 (6 am) the next morning. The decision had been made to close the Victoria-NSW border to combat the spread of...

Jessica Ball
News

Army personnel feeling the love on the border

The camouflaged uniforms of the Australian Army have become a part of the scenery in Cobram-Barooga for the past few months. Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, soldiers monitor the closed Victoria-NSW border, supporting NSW Police Force. The...

Jessica Ball
News

SpringNats to be held in November with restrictions

Organisers say Shepparton’s Spring Car Nationals will be held in November with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Co-organiser Les Adams said he hoped the gradual easing of restrictions in regional Victoria would mean the event, which attracts...

Caitlin Cassidy

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Bombers lose Heppell, drop Hooker in AFL

Essendon captain Dyson Heppell will have ankle surgery while Cale Hooker has been dropped for the AFL clash with Port Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Briabane hunt Swans, not afraid of Tigers

Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko says his AFL club won’t shy away from a potential qualifying final against Richmond, but they must first focus on defeating Sydney.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bulldogs confirm McLean ACL damage

Scans have confirmed Western Bulldogs midfielder Toby McLean has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

AAP Newswire