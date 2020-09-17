AFL GF ticket boost for club members

AAP AFL

By AAP Newswire

The AFL Premiership Cup at the Gabba - AAP

More than half the tickets to next month's AFL grand final have been allocated to club members, with the league increasingly confident the Queensland government will raise the crowd limit to 30,000.

Competing clubs usually receive 34 per cent of tickets for a grand final at the MCG.

But they will be given 54 per cent for the October 24 season decider - to be played under lights at the Gabba - equating to about 8,100 tickets per club.

Brisbane is the only top-eight club that has enough Queensland-based members to exhaust that allocation.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says there is a chance some tickets will be put on sale for the general public.

"We've never been able to get to public sale before in the history of the grand final, such is the demand," McLachlan said on Wednesday.

"It would be great if the public could get there but we've got to see what the teams are and see where the demand is.

"We're confident that it's going to be a hugely in-demand event."

Under current state government restrictions, South Australian club members could travel to Queensland for the grand final without having to serve a quarantine period.

West Australian members could do the same, but would have to quarantine for 14 days on their return home.

McLachlan is confident the AFL will be given the green light for a crowd of 30,000 at the 42,000-capacity Gabba with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

"It's always subject to change, given the environment, but where we are with (COVID-19) transmission rates in Queensland, we're looking at a 30,000 capacity grand final," McLachlan said.

"Conversations have happened in the last 24 hours, so that's where we're at today.

"I'm optimistic and confident that's where we'll be at."

The AFL has frozen ticket prices at 2019 levels for this year's finals series, with the cheapest reserved seat at the grand final costing $185.

