Pendlebury cements status as Magpies great

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury says he's shocked to be on the verge of breaking two long-standing records at the club, but feels like he still has plenty more left in the tank.

Pendlebury will notch his 314th game for Collingwood in Monday's clash with Port Adelaide, surpassing the previous record of 313 set by Tony Shaw in 1994.

The match will also be Pendlebury's 162nd as captain - bettering the previous record of 161 set by his coach Nathan Buckley.

The impending records further cements Pendlebury's status as one of the club's greatest ever players.

Pendlebury is contracted until the end of 2021, and the 32-year-old says he is still feeling fresh.

"I don't feel 32, I don't feel like I have played as many games as I have," Pendlebury said.

"I'm still sort of shocked that I'm sitting here about to play game 314 for the club. It feels like I'm probably 150, 200 games in and still trying to look for ways to get better.

"It's been a hell of a journey, I've enjoyed every minute of it, and I still feel like I've got a bit left in the tank as well.

"I still wake up in that off-season hungry to go out and train and get better and be prepared to have a good pre-season. I don't feel like I'm slacking off or not preparing the way I need to to perform at the level."

Pendlebury was 22 years old when he tasted premiership success in 2010, earning the North Smith medal honours in the grand final replay against St Kilda.

Since then, the six-time All-Australian has been part of losing grand finals in 2011 and 2018.

Collingwood can only finish as high as sixth this season, meaning they will need to buck the odds to win the flag in 2020.

But Pendlebury won't let that faze him.

"We get a good test with Port Adelaide this week. It's going to be finals-like," Pendlebury said.

"We think there's a bit of growth in our performances.

"Whether we finish fifth, sixth, seventh, or eighth - whatever it is, I'm confident we can do some damage."

Last week's return of Jordan de Goey from finger surgery was a big boost, but Pendlebury is still unsure whether star midfielder Steele Sidebottom will rejoin the club in time for finals.

Sidebottom recently returned home to be with his fiance Alisha for the birth of their first child.

SCOTT PENDLEBURY Age: 32

Games: 313

Drafted: Pick No.5 in 2005

Debut: Round 10, 2006

All-Australian: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2019

Best and Fairest: 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016

Premiership side: 2010

Norm Smith medal: 2010

Captain: 2014 - present