Tigers’ Tom Lynch on track for AFL finals

Richmond forward Tom Lynch will likely miss just one AFL game after scans revealed his hamstring injury was not as severe as first thought.

The 27-year-old has already resumed running and is on track to play in the Tigers' qualifying final with a crucial league bye to follow round 18.

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick says Lynch will be available for the start of the Tigers' fourth straight finals campaign, barring any mishap.

"Our guys have been really positive with Tom; his scan came back on the minor side so he's running now," Hardwick told reporters on Thursday.

"He's doing some strength training so (my) understanding is he'll be available for the first week of finals.

"He's really important to us so we'll make sure he's right to go so we won't rush him."

It is some welcome good news on the injury front for the third-placed Tigers as they seek to win back-to-back premierships for the first time since 1974.

Ruckman Ivan Soldo was the biggest casualty in last Friday's impressive 26-point victory over Geelong and will require a knee reconstruction after rupturing both the anterior cruciate ligament and medial ligament.

Dashing midfielder Shai Bolton will miss the Tigers' trip to Adelaide on Saturday to play the bottom-of-the-ladder Crows, who have won their past three matches.

"He had a corked calf that probably hasn't responded as he would've liked ... so we'd rather take a cautious approach," Hardwick said.

But Richmond's back-six could be bolstered by the return of two-time premiership defenders Shane Edwards and David Astbury against the Crows.

Edwards only rejoined the Tigers' training group on Tuesday after finishing his two-week quarantine on the Gold Coast.

The 31-year-old hasn't played since round five after remaining in Melbourne to be with his partner for the birth of their child.

"He's a bit of a spiritual barometer," Hardwick said of Edwards.

"The way he goes about his game and the way he goes about his business here in the hub is so important to us for the short time he's been here.

"He really does a bring a smile to everyone within our organisation and you only have to watch his influence on the track."

