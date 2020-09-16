Far-fetched Coniglio talk is wrong: Giants

GWS coach Leon Cameron is unsure whether Stephen Coniglio will be recalled instantly, but certain that "far-fetched" speculation about his AFL club's dumped captain is incorrect.

Cameron's decision to axe Coniglio for last Saturday's crunch clash with Melbourne, which GWS lost, has been one of the most scrutinised calls of his 87-game coaching tenure.

Cameron indicated on Wednesday the out-of-form midfielder will be "considered heavily" when it comes to picking a team to face St Kilda on Friday night.

Cameron was more emphatic about the first-year skipper's long-term future.

It came in response to widespread criticism and speculation about the future of Coniglio, who signed a seven-year contract extension in 2019.

"Some of the opinions you're talking about coming out of Victoria are a bit far fetched," Cameron told reporters.

"I understand people need to grab a headline.

"Our relationship is so strong. Our coaches, our players' relationship with Stephen Coniglio is so strong.

"People can dig all they like. The proof will be in the pudding and they'll see that.

"He's going to be an absolute super captain and a super player for our footy club for a long, long time ... he'll bounce back."

The Giants became the first AFL club to drop their captain in 22 years.

Coniglio's output at Wednesday's training session will determine whether he is recalled, while Cameron suggested former skipper Callan Ward is unlikely to return from a finger injury at the Gabba.

GWS will remain in the mix for finals if they defeat the Saints, but will likely require Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs to both lose if they are to stay in the top eight at the end of the final round.

Last year's Coleman medallist Jeremy Cameron and star Zac Williams headline the list of out-of-contract Giants yet to commit.

Key defender Aidan Corr has already left the club's hub and returned to Sydney after telling Cameron that 2020 would be his final season at GWS.

Restricted free agent Corr has an ankle injury and could have hypothetically returned during the latter stages of the the finals, if the Giants somehow progressed that far.

"The best thing was for him to head back to Sydney ... both (the club and Corr) decided it was the best thing," Cameron said.

"I'm not going to lie about it, it's really disappointing because we really rate Aidan.

"The players were disappointed.

"They were a bit shocked like myself and the other coaches. We've been working feverishly throughout the year to secure his services."