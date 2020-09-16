Dogs forward Wallis dreaming of AFL flag

The memory of a fairytale AFL premiership four years ago is fuelling belief in the Western Bulldogs camp that they can launch another flag raid from outside the top four.

Luke Beveridge's men sit eighth on the ladder ahead of Sunday's meeting with Fremantle in Cairns and are treating the last-round fixture as a virtual elimination final.

A win would guarantee their finals spot, while a loss could see them drop out of the race, depending on other results.

"We spoke about the belief side of things a few weeks ago and how we were still in the hunt, even though we were outside the (top) eight," experienced Bulldog Mitch Wallis said.

"We've ticked off two (wins) in a row and we've got a few more to go, but it's within our grasp and we've done it before.

"That gives us confidence but it's still an almighty challenge."

The Bulldogs could also tee-up a 'home' final - to be played at the Gabba, Metricon Stadium or Adelaide Oval - with a win over Fremantle.

They will know the top-eight ramifications of their result on Sunday after seeing St Kilda, GWS and Melbourne play in the preceding 48 hours.

Collingwood's encounter with Port Adelaide on Monday could also be a factor in the Bulldogs' final ladder position.

Experienced defender Easton Wood is on track to return from a hamstring injury against Fremantle in a further boost to the Dogs' chances.

But they are wary of a Dockers side that is in good form after consecutive wins over Melbourne and North Melbourne.

"The danger is looking too far forward," Wallis said.

"We call it minute by minute, contest by contest, but that's the mantra we've got to have.

"It's an interesting one because they (Fremantle) are going to play with a freedom and we've got this thing in the back of our minds that it's such a big week.

"But Bevo is really good about channelling that energy into the moment ... and there's so much belief that we can win, but it's do or die."

The Bulldogs are unbeaten in Cairns, with four wins in as many attempts from their annual matches at Cazaly's Stadium against Gold Coast from 2014-2017.