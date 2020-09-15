AAP AFL

GWS mull selection calls on Ward, Coniglio

By AAP Newswire

Greater Western Sydney's Callan Ward - AAP

1 of 1

Greater Western Sydney are weighing up whether to recall captain Stephen Coniglio and former skipper Callan Ward as they seek to conjure a spot in the AFL finals.

The Giants have suffered upset losses to Adelaide and Melbourne in the past week, with their run of four consecutive finals appearances likely to end.

But GWS, who face St Kilda on Friday night, could yet snatch a top-eight spot.

They will need to defeat the Saints at the Gabba then, barring a particularly lopsided victory, require Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs to both lose in the final round.

Giants coach Leon Cameron's decision to drop Coniglio for their crucial match against the Demons attracted criticism from former Fremantle coach Ross Lyon and other pundits.

Cameron is yet to make a call on Coniglio being recalled after his demotion.

Fit-again midfielder Ward, who led the Giants alongside Phil Davis for their first eight seasons, is in the mix for a return but the 30-year-old's lack of match fitness may count against him.

Ward has endured a stop-start campaign because of multiple injuries.

He is yet to play since undergoing surgery to fix a dislocated finger, which he suffered in a loss to West Coast on August 23.

The Giants will decide whether to roll the dice on Ward after Wednesday's training session.

"Wardy's going really well," GWS chief medico Cullan Ball said on Tuesday.

"He needs to get a bit more work into his finger, get a bit more movement and work his way through a bit more contact work tomorrow to make sure he's comfortable to go."

Meanwhile, Jack Buckley is in contention to face the Saints despite suffering a delayed concussion on debut against Melbourne.

"He's ticked all the boxes so far," Ball said.

"He'll train tomorrow, non contact, and then if he's good there we'll tick his contact off and I'd expect him to be OK to play."

Latest articles

Management

Data delivers for Brookbora breeding

Information underpins breeding decisions at the Bacon family farm in northern Victoria. The Jersey breeders have reams of data about their family’s Brookbora herd and that’s exactly the way they like it. “We are overloaded on...

Dairy News Australia
Dairy News

Sisters love life on the farm

Cows have always featured heavily in the lives of sisters Emmalea, Kaitlyn and April Wishart. Growing up on the family dairy farm, Rowlands Park at Cohuna, the girls have always shown a keen interest in what was going on. Whether it’s showing...

Sophie Baldwin
Management

Don’t ignore the warning signs

John Vogels was sitting in the tractor doing the annual harvest last spring when he realised something was seriously wrong. “Every hour I’d need to stop to urinate and I’d get off the tractor and just go dribble-dribble,” he...

Rick Bayne

MOST POPULAR

AFL

‘Cooked’ Kreuzer calls it quits from Blues

Adelaide’s Bryce Gibbs will play his final AFL game against former club Carlton, with fellow former Blues No.1 draft pick Matthew Kreuzer also set to retire.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Andrews signs long-term Lions’ AFL deal

Brisbane Lions vice-captain Harris Andrews will stay with the AFL club for at least another five years after agreeing to a new long-term contract extension.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Davis’ season over, GWS hope Kelly returns

Coach Leon Cameron says doctors will decide if Josh Kelly returns from concussion but Greater Western Sydney confirmed the AFL season of Phil Davis is over.

AAP Newswire