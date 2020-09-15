AAP AFL

Swans stand down Taylor from AFL duties

By AAP Newswire

Elijah Taylor. - AAP

AFL club Sydney have stood down Elijah Taylor from all duties after the 19-year-old was charged with assault.

Taylor will appear in Perth Magistrates Court on September 30 after being charged on Monday with aggravated assault.

On Tuesday, Swans chief executive officer Tom Harley says Taylor had been stood down indefinitely from all club commitments.

"We are extremely disappointed to have one of our players in this position," Harley said in a statement.

"As a result of the serious nature of these charges, coupled with Elijah's failure to abide by club directives on a number of occasions this year, we have made the decision to stand him down from all club commitments immediately.

"We will review this position as the situation unfolds.

"We believe this is the most appropriate course of action giving respect to all involved and in light of the impending court proceedings."

The Swans last month suspended Taylor for breaching the AFL's hotel quaratine protocols. He remained in Perth while the club moved into a Queensland hub.

Taylor, from Western Australia, was arrested at a house in the southern Perth suburb of Langford on Monday and questioned by police for several hours.

He was subsequently charged with assaulting an 18-year-old woman known to him, with the offence alleged to have occurred at a hotel in Perth's central business district between 6am and 8am on Monday.

Harley said the Swans had "strong values which include respect, tolerance and a condemnation of violence, especially against women".

"We expect everyone at our club to uphold these values without compromise," he said.

