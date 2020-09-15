AAP AFL

Cats, Tigers aim to avoid Eagles’ slip-up

By AAP Newswire

Richmond and Geelong - AAP

1 of 1

If Richmond and Geelong think a top-four berth in the AFL is already in the bag they only have to look to West Coast's costly stumble last year to realise they're not home just yet.

Third-placed Richmond face the lowly Adelaide on Saturday, while fourth-placed Geelong face battlers Sydney on Sunday.

A win for each of the two Victorian powerhouses will be enough for them to lock in the crucial double finals chance, but the Eagles are praying for a boilover.

West Coast sit in fifth spot and will face basket case North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium on Thursday.

A win in that game - and a shock loss from either Geelong or Richmond - would see West Coast jump into the top four.

The shoe was on the other foot for the Eagles in 2019.

They entered the final round only needing a win against Hawthorn in Perth to secure a place in the top four, but the shock 38-point loss saw them slide to fifth.

Richmond have won five straight games - including against Geelong last week - to cement their status as flag favourites.

But the Crows will be no pushover after hitting a purple patch in recent weeks.

Adelaide started the season with 13 straight losses but have beaten Hawthorn, Greater Western Sydney and Carlton in their past three matches.

The Tigers will enter the match missing ruckman Ivan Soldo (ACL) and star forward Tom Lynch (hamstring).

Sydney have shown flashes of brilliance this year but Geelong will be hot favourites to get the win, especially with Joel Selwood and Gary Ablett set to return.

If West Coast finish fifth as expected, they will be given permission by the WA government and the AFL to host their elimination final in Perth.

That game is set to be played on a Saturday.

Collingwood secured their finals berth with a win over Gold Coast on Monday, and can finish anywhere from sixth to eighth.

St Kilda, Western Bulldogs, Melbourne and GWS are locked in a bitter fight for the remaining two finals spots.

The Friday night clash between St Kilda and GWS at the Gabba will give the other teams a clearer picture of what they need to do to qualify.

The Saints are a win and 10.8 per cent above the 10th-placed Giants, meaning GWS would need a huge win - or a smaller win combined with both the Demons and the Bulldogs losing - to sneak into the top eight.

The Bulldogs only need to beat Fremantle to secure their finals spot but they could also get through with a loss depending on other results.

Melbourne need to beat Essendon on Saturday and rely on other results in order to qualify for finals.

Latest articles

World

Johnson wins vote on breaching Brexit deal

The EU says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest Brexit bill would collapse trade talks, while former British leaders have called it a step too far.

AAP Newswire
World

Wales virus patient data published online

Human error is being blamed after personal data beinging to thousands of Welsh COVID-19 patients was uploaded onto a public server.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump, Biden clash over cause of wildfires

Wildfires in the United States’ northwest have destroyed thousands of homes since August and killed 35 people in the three states.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

‘Cooked’ Kreuzer calls it quits from Blues

Adelaide’s Bryce Gibbs will play his final AFL game against former club Carlton, with fellow former Blues No.1 draft pick Matthew Kreuzer also set to retire.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Andrews signs long-term Lions’ AFL deal

Brisbane Lions vice-captain Harris Andrews will stay with the AFL club for at least another five years after agreeing to a new long-term contract extension.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Davis’ season over, GWS hope Kelly returns

Coach Leon Cameron says doctors will decide if Josh Kelly returns from concussion but Greater Western Sydney confirmed the AFL season of Phil Davis is over.

AAP Newswire