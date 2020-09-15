AAP AFL

Run home for 2020 AFL finals contenders

By AAP Newswire

Port Adelaide - AAP

1. PORT ADELAIDE (52 points, 136.4 percentage), v Collingwood at the Gabba on Monday.

* Will finish 1st with a win

* Will finish 1st or 2nd with a loss

PROBABLE FINISH - 1st

2. BRISBANE LIONS (52 points, 124.7 per cent) v Carlton at the Gabba on Saturday

* Will finish 1st or 2nd with a win

* Will finish 2nd with a loss

PROBABLE FINISH - 2nd

3. RICHMOND (46 points, 125.8 per cent) v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Saturday

* Will finish 3rd with a win

* Will finish 3rd, 4th, or 5th with a loss

PROBABLE FINISH - 3rd

4. GEELONG (44 points, 138.9 per cent) v Sydney at Metricon Stadium on Sunday

* Will finish 3rd or 4th with a win

* Will drop to 5th if they lose and West Coast win

PROBABLE FINISH - 4th

5. WEST COAST (44 points, 116 per cent) v North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium on Thursday

* Can finish 3rd, 4th, or 5th with a win

* Will finish 5th with a loss

PROBABLE FINISH - 5th

6. COLLINGWOOD (38 points, 112.2 per cent) v Port Adelaide at the Gabba on Monday

* Will finish 6th with a win

* Will finish 6th, 7th, or 8th with a loss

PROBABLE FINISH: 8th

7. ST KILDA (36 points 111.4 per cent) v GWS at the Gabba on Friday

* Will finish 6th or 7th with a win

* Will finish 7th, 8th, 9th, or 10th with a loss

PROBABLE FINISH: 6th

8. WESTERN BULLDOGS (36 points, 103.9 per cent) v Fremantle at Cazalys Stadium on Sunday

* Will finish 6th, 7th, or 8th with a win

* Will finish 8th, 9th, or 10th with a loss

PROBABLE FINISH: 7th

------------------------------------------------------------

9. MELBOURNE (32 points, 106.2 per cent) v Essendon at Metricon Stadium on Saturday

* Will finish 7th, 8th, or 9th with a win

* Will finish 9th or 10th with a loss

PROBABLE FINISH: 9th

10. GWS (32 points, 100.6 per cent) v St Kilda at the Gabba on Friday

* Will finish 7th, 8th, 9th, or 10th with a win

* Will finish 9th or 10th with a loss

PROBABLE FINISH: 10th

