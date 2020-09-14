AAP AFL

Bulldogs confirm McLean ACL damage

By AAP Newswire

Toby McLean - AAP

1 of 1

Toby McLean's fears have been realised, with scans confirming the Western Bulldogs midfielder has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The 24-year-old's right leg twisted in a tackle during Sunday's win over Hawthorn.

He has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will likely be sidelined for a significant period next year.

"Scans have today confirmed Toby has sustained an ACL injury," Bulldogs medical services manager Chris Bell said on Monday.

"Toby will return to Melbourne today and have a surgical opinion over the next couple of days to determine the best course of action for him."

The injury has denied 2016 premiership hero McLean the chance to chase another flag this year.

The Bulldogs sit inside the top-eight entering the last home-and-away round and can confirm a finals berth with a win over Fremantle in Cairns on Sunday.

Luke Beveridge's side rose from seventh to win the 2016 premiership, but the coach is not drawing comparisons.

"It's a long time ago and our make-up is very different," Beveridge said.

The Bulldogs have been asked by the AFL where they would prefer to play their finals matches, should they qualify to host one.

The choices are Brisbane, the Gold Coast or Adelaide, but Beveridge isn't detailing his preference before a finals berth is officially locked in.

"I would rather not go there, not a week before we have qualified, I don't think we have got the right," Beveridge said.

"They have asked the question, the AFL, and behind the scenes we will probably give them an answer because you have to.

"But I'd rather not declare it publicly because it's getting ahead of ourselves a bit."

Latest articles

Entertainment

Dookie musician flirts with fame thanks to Tones and I

Stream Before You Go by Tom Harrington on Spotify

Jessica Ball
News

STAG invites all to online play reading

Undaunted by COVID-19 restrictions, Shepparton Theatre Arts Group is inviting theatre lovers to join a free online play reading via Zoom.

John Lewis
Entertainment

Shepparton duo beats the lockdown blues

This year was looking good for Shepparton musical duo JB&Me. Two years after getting together to make music for fun, Alannah Williams and Justin Boschetti were on the cusp of making a real living from their talents. At the start of this year...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

AFL

‘Cooked’ Kreuzer calls it quits from Blues

Adelaide’s Bryce Gibbs will play his final AFL game against former club Carlton, with fellow former Blues No.1 draft pick Matthew Kreuzer also set to retire.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Davis’ season over, GWS hope Kelly returns

Coach Leon Cameron says doctors will decide if Josh Kelly returns from concussion but Greater Western Sydney confirmed the AFL season of Phil Davis is over.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Andrews signs long-term Lions’ AFL deal

Brisbane Lions vice-captain Harris Andrews will stay with the AFL club for at least another five years after agreeing to a new long-term contract extension.

AAP Newswire