Lions beat Swans to land AFL home finals

Brisbane may not have to leave the Gabba again in pursuit of this year's AFL premiership after locking in a top-two position with a 32-point win over Sydney.

Brownlow Medal favourite Lachie Neale will come under scrutiny from the match review officer over a tackle that left Nick Blakey nursing a sore head after it hit the turf.

But there didn't appear to be any malice in the third-quarter incident and Blakey played out the match as the Lions posted a 11.7 (73) to 6.5 (41) victory on a wet Sunday night in Cairns.

The result means Brisbane, who host Carlton at the Gabba in round 18, will receive home ground advantage for their first two finals for the second straight season.

It could prove to be a smooth passage to a unique October 24 grand final that will also be played on their home deck, with Victoria unable to host matches during its COVID-19 wave.

Just days after Brisbane coach Chris Fagan put perceived rough treatment of Neale by opponents on the agenda, his star ball-winner was the subject of a hard tag from Sydney youngster Ryan Clarke.

Neale finished a personal season-low 15 disposals as Dayne Zorko attempted to create space for him at stoppages and midfield duo Jarryd Lyons and Hugh McCluggage picked up some of the slack.

"I didn't know whether to expect that (hard tag) or not," Neale told Fox Footy.

"We have plans for it if it happens and I played a bit of a different role, just trying to get on the move at stoppages and create a bit of chaos.

"The other boys were able to get to work and get the job done.

"The Swans were pretty good in the contest though and in that last 15 minutes we were able to break them a little bit."

Sydney lost Lewis Taylor to a foot injury in the opening minutes but stayed in touch as Luke Parker, Josh Kennedy and Jake Lloyd made their presence felt.

Parker cut the margin to two points during the final term with his second major before Brisbane ended the contest with a late flurry, kicking six of the last seven goals.

Charlie Cameron, Zac Bailey and Eric Hipwood each kicked two goals for the Lions and ruckman Oscar McInerney was a strong contributor.

Neale said it is important Brisbane don't use confirmation of a top-two finish as an excuse to take it easy in round 18 against a Carlton side that is out of the finals race.

"We know in the past teams have probably taken their foot off the pedal in that last game or rested and come out a bit flat in finals," Neale said.

"The message will be let's play our brand and have another strong performance leading into finals because we have the week off (bye) leading in."