Collingwood searching for AFL firepower

By AAP Newswire

Jordan De Goey. - AAP

Collingwood are running out of time to find enough firepower to mount a serious AFL premiership challenge heading into their penultimate home-and-away match against Gold Coast.

The Magpies' tight defence has conceded the least amount of points this season but they rank 15th for scoring, with just one tally greater than 65 points since round three.

Ball movement and connection in the forward half has been an ongoing concern for coach Nathan Buckley.

But he will welcome back Adam Treloar and Jordan De Goey from injury at the Gabba on Monday night, knowing a win would lock in a top-eight spot.

The inclusions give the Magpies another prolific ball-winner and much-needed scoring weapon closer to goal.

"I don't think there's any doubt that we're looking for a different dynamic in front of the ball," Buckley said.

"We've had some guys that have been in decent form but we just haven't been able to win enough contests and hit the scoreboard heavily enough."

De Goey was the matchwinner with five goals against Geelong in his most recent appearance, in round seven, before he underwent surgery on an injured finger.

Buckley said the superstar's return would make "a significant difference" to the Magpies' attack.

"Football's become quite low-scoring, which means that the margins between winning and losing are more incremental than ever before," Buckley said.

"So if you can win two or three contests and kick two or three goals, you're worth your weight in gold.

"Jordy's obviously got that capacity."

While a win over Gold Coast would confirm Collingwood's finals spot for a third straight season, a surprise defeat would leave them on tenterhooks ahead of a round 18 meeting with ladder leaders Port Adelaide.

"When you get closer to the end point it (the ladder) has more significance but the fact is we just need to win games of football," Buckley said.

"It's been tight there for the last couple of weeks ... but for us, we just want to be playing good footy and ramping up, playing better footy each week.

"The challenge is there for us on Monday and the rest will fall into place."

