Port Adelaide chasing slice of AFL history

By AAP Newswire

Port Adelaide has confirmed a top-two berth in the AFL. - AAP

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley concedes it might be distracting.

But he's adamant already securing a top-two finish won't derail his players in their last tune-up before the AFL finals.

Beat Collingwood on Monday September 21, and the Power will become just the seventh team in VFL-AFL history to hold top spot for an entire home-and-away season.

Lose to Collingwood, and the Power will still have a top-two finish and home ground advantage in week one of the finals.

"Opportunity is there, it's for us to capitalise on," Hinkley said after Port smashed Essendon by 50 points on Saturday.

"But we still have got another game to go.

"I would like us to continue on with what we're doing and continue to play another strong game next week, because there's nothing better than being in good form.

"And sometimes it's really hard, we have got a couple of things locked away, and it can be a little distracting.

"I think the group showed they're not getting distracted and they're prepared to play every game on its merits.

"They have been led that way all year - that scoreboard, ladder, outcomes (is) not what we chase.

"It's about doing it together and we have done it pretty well."

The last club to hold top spot, wire-to-wire, in a home-and-away season was Essendon in 2000.

Before that, West Coast (1991), Geelong (1953), Essendon (1923), Collingwood (1915) and Fitzroy (1904) achieved the feat.

Regardless of the history, Hinkley believed Port was primed for a finals campaign.

"We have had a really good last month as far as preparation goes," he said.

"We're on track, I reckon, with all our planning and thoughts."

