Port trounce Essendon to seal AFL top-two

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley is bemused.

His AFL pacesetters are assured a top-two finish after belting Essendon by 50 points on Saturday.

Port's 11.13 (79) to 4.5 (29) victory at a rain-soaked Adelaide Oval killed off Essendon's finals chances.

And it extends Port's tenure at the top of the table - a spot they have held all season.

Yet bookies have the Power fourth-favourite to win the flag.

And many so-called experts rate Richmond, Geelong, Brisbane and West Coast as better premiership chances.

"We have sat on top of the ladder since round one," Hinkley said.

"It's almost like we have sat fifth. But we have sat on top.

"We have been there all year ... we have been really solid with our consistency."

Port can't finish lower than second, regardless of the result of their last game before the finals, against Collingwood on Monday September 21.

"Opportunity is there, it's for us to capitalise on," Hinkley said.

The Power hammered Essendon, defying constant rain and unleashing a match-defining second quarter blitz of five unanswered goals.

Port led 6.7 to 2.1 at halftime and the result was effectively decided before the home side booted five goals to two in a second-half slog.

"It was as good as we have been for a little while," Hinkley said.

Power spearhead Dixon finished the game with 2.3, marring his display with a series of missed early shots.

Port's midfield was led by Tom Rockliff (30 disposals), Ollie Wines (28 touches) and Travis Boak (26 possessions) - and the trio booted one goal each.

Essendon, before running onto Adelaide Oval, needed a mathematical miracle - and a win - to remain in finals contention.

But they're out of the running despite the best efforts of Darcy Parish (20 touches, nine clearances), Jordan Ridley (23 disposals) and Devon Smith (26 touches).

Essendon's season - and the coaching tenure of John Worsfold - ends with a clash against Melbourne next Saturday.

Worsfold, who will hand over to assistant coach Ben Rutten next season, bemoaned an injury list featuring a dozen of his frontliners, saying the lack of depth showed against Port.

"You're talking about a team (Port) that is right in the premiership window in terms of age and experience," Worsfold said.

"They don't travel at the moment. They're living at home.

"And they're playing an inexperienced team that is trying to learn without really getting the opportunity to train together.

"The facts are that we are well below where we want to be."