Jesse Hogan hits back for Fremantle in AFL

By AAP Newswire

Jess Hogan. - AAP

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir hailed Jesse Hogan's impact and forecast a bright AFL future for the key forward after his starring role in the 64-point thumping of North Melbourne.

Hogan took a break from football early this year to deal with mental health issues and spent an extended period out of the team with a calf injury.

The setbacks continued a turbulent period on and off the field for the 25-year-old since his high-profile move from Melbourne two years ago, casting doubt over his playing future.

But Hogan has been a solid contributor in three matches on return and kicked four goals from six disposals against the Kangaroos at Metricon Stadium.

It was his biggest single-game haul in Fremantle colours.

"Against Melbourne (last week), I thought he executed his role really well and his defensive pressure set up some goals for his teammates, so that was really positive," Longmuir said.

"My comment to him during the week was just to stick at it, work both sides of the ball and your opportunities and the goals will come.

"They did today for him, but I think they came for all our forwards today because they're working so well together."

Hogan combined with fellow talls Matt Taberner (three goals) and Rory Lobb (one) in a performance that Longmuir said reinforced his belief in the mobile key forward, who kicked 40-plus goals in each of his three full seasons at Melbourne.

"Hopefully it gives him confidence that he can still play really well at the level, confidence that he's building his game and layers to his game, and (gives us) confidence that we can play three talls in our front half," Longmuir said.

Fremantle will not play finals this year but have shown positive signs of development in Longmuir's first year at the helm.

They will be looking to finish off the season in a positive manner when they take on the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night.

