Tigers ruckman Soldo sidelined for a year

By AAP Newswire

Scans have confirmed Richmond ruckman Ivan Soldo requires a knee reconstruction as the Tigers still sweat on Tom Lynch's hamstring strain.

Lynch will miss Richmond's last game before the finals, against Adelaide next Saturday, but a longer-term prognosis remains unclear.

The Tigers say they'll be in a better posititon to determine Lynch's availability for the finals after the round 18 game.

But Soldo faces a year on the sidelines after rupturing both the anterior cruciate ligament and medial ligament in a knee during Friday night's 26-point win over Geelong at Metricon Stadium.

The fresh injuries give Richmond coach Damien Hardwick plenty to ponder heading into the finals.

A win over the bottom-placed Crows will secure a top-four finish for the premiers, who are poised to welcome back Shane Edwards following the end of his COVID quarantine just in time for finals.

After last year's decision to play both Soldo and Toby Nankervis steered the Tigers to a flag, keeping a two-ruck system with Mabior Chol replacing Soldo, or going solo with Nankervis, is something for Hardwick to consider.

"We're not sure we've got the answers right now," Hardwick said post-match.

"We've got Marbs, those sort of players, that can go through there.

"But we've also lost a key forward as well so we're going to have some work to do but we've got a week to figure that out."

Those who do come in need look no further than Dylan Grimes for inspiration on how to make an instant impact coming into the Tigers' team.

After missing one game with a hamstring strain, the dual premiership defender led a Tigers' defence which limited the Cats to just one goal by three-quarter time.

Hardwick lauded Grimes' influence in a best-on-ground display.

"Many people talk about Dustin Martin, Trent Cotchin, and all these guys ... this guy (Grimes) is an incredible talent," Hardwick said.

"Defenders often don't get the due that they deserve but he has been a formidable football player for our footy club both on and off the field to be fair,"

