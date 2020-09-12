McGovern could return for AFL finals

West Coast believe star defender Jeremy McGovern will avoid surgery on his injured hamstring and could return in time for the second week of the AFL finals.

There were fears the All-Australian defender could miss the rest of the season after he hurt his right hamstring during the Eagles' important win over St Kilda on Thursday night.

But West Coast football manager Craig Vozzo said scans revealed less-severe damage.

"We're waiting on a final review but it's looking like we've avoided surgery, which is great," Vozzo told ABC Perth on Saturday.

"At this stage it's looking like a three or four-week injury.

"It was good news overall because we were bracing for the worst.

"I have no doubt with Jeremy he'll be pushing for as early as possible.

"We're hoping that it might be earlier than (the second week of the finals) but that's probably more realistic."

Veteran defender Will Schofield will be called on to shoulder a heavier workload in McGovern's absence, with West Coast taking on North Melbourne in round 18.

Dom Sheed (hamstring) and Brendon Ah Chee (finger) are all chances to return against the Kangaroos.

But Luke Shuey (hamstrings), Mark Hutchings (hamstring), Jamie Cripps (personal reasons), Jack Redden (thumb), Elliot Yeo (osteitis pubis) and Lewis Jetta (calf) remain unavailable.

West Coast sit in fifth spot and will stay there if results go as expected in round 18, with Richmond and Geelong likely to retain their top-four spots.

That would leave the Eagles with hosting rights for an elimination final.

But some doubt remains over whether Western Australia's COVID-19 restrictions and the tight AFL finals schedule will allow them to play a final at Optus Stadium this year.

"Subject to final tick-off from the government, I think that's something that can be fixtured from the AFL side of the fence," Vozzo said.

West Coast will return home from Queensland the day after the North Melbourne game regardless of where their first final will be played.