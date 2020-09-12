AAP AFL

De Goey boost for Magpies’ AFL finals bid

By AAP Newswire

Jordan De Goey - AAP

Jordan De Goey will make his long-awaited return from a finger injury in Collingwood's AFL clash with Gold Coast on Monday night.

The Magpies star had surgery in July to repair the flexor tendon in his right middle finger and has not played since kicking five goals in a win over Geelong in round seven.

His availability is a huge boost for Collingwood as they seek to sew up a top-eight spot with two games left to play before the finals.

"The finger is right to go," Magpies coach Nathan Buckley said.

"We understand that there's a little bit of a risk with re-injury, but the surgeon was happy for him to get back to contact work and playing.

"He's done a fair bit of touch over the last couple of weeks, so getting that pin out was the last step earlier this week.

"No concerns, (he's) ready to go."

Buckley also confirmed gun on-baller Adam Treloar will return against Gold Coast at the Gabba after five weeks out with a hamstring.

However, midfielder Brayden Sier is still sidelined by a quadriceps injury and Jeremy Howe (knee) is increasingly unlikely to be given the green light to return this season.

Collingwood are well-rested courtesy of a 10-day break between matches after their defeat to Brisbane in round 15.

A win over Gold Coast would confirm their spot in a third consecutive finals series, but a loss would leave their hopes in serious jeopardy ahead of a last-round meeting with ladder-leaders Port Adelaide.

