Hinkley wary of unpredictable Bombers

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says he's focused solely on securing four points against an unpredictable Essendon, rather than how his Power team will look come the AFL finals.

Essendon have been inconsistent this season and are all but out of the finals race while Port Adelaide are sitting pretty on top of the ladder.

But Hinkley is wary of the Bombers, especially with Joe Daniher poised to return from being rested for Saturday's clash at the Adelaide Oval.

"We know that their best will beat anyone and they've probably got their most powerful team almost out there at the moment with their forward half - if Daniher's in the side, (Jake) Stringer's in the side," Hinkley said.

"So they've got some real power back in their side, they're growing.

"Every team has their challenges and they've had a couple in the last couple of weeks.

"But the danger of a side like Essendon is their weapons are so strong, if you give them a look, you're gonna get in trouble."

The Power have recalled Pete Ladhams after his three-week COVID-19 protocol breach suspension, along with Brad Ebert and Riley Bonner.

The trio replace Zak Butters (suspension), Ryan Burton (leg) and Cam Sutcliffe (omitted).

The Power are ahead of second-placed Brisbane on percentage, four points clear of Geelong and West Coast and six above Richmond.

Despite some fluctuating in-game form in recent weeks, Hinkley believed the Power's best football was "as good as anybody."

Hinkley emphasised the selection door was "wide open for anyone who wants to crash the door down" but said he woudn't look beyond Saturday night's game in terms of his team "formula" heading into finals.

"To be honest, I look at the formula for tomorrow - that's all I'm going to worry about," he said.

"... If they (the players) play well tomorrow night, they give themselves the best chance and we give ourselves the best chance to play well the week after.

"If we look past that, it's too dangerous - the game does it to you.

"We're not going to get caught in that trap, I hope."

